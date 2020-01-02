Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman to Donate Money Per Ace to Help Bushfire Victims

Nick Kyrgios has begun a movement among the Australian tennis players that will see them donate a certain amount per ace they hit during the summer, which includes the first Grand Slam of the year 2020 Australian Open.

This season, Australian bushfires have been severe with more than 1,300 homes destroyed and over 5.5 million hectares (13.5 million acres) scorched. On top of that, the blazes have claimed 18 lives and forced mass evacuations.

After urging Tennis Australia to organisers fundraisers to help the victims of the bushfires, Kyrgios took it upon himself to contribute for the victims. He took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating "$200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer."

His tweet also had the hashtag "#MoreToCome", which signals that tennis' bad boy will be spreading more goodness.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

After Kyrgios' announcement, his countryman and currently Australia's highest-ranked men's singles player Alex de Minaur said he would donate "$250 per ace", and added that he doesn't think he will hit as many as Kyrgios.

I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate. 😂😂😂 #dropthehammer https://t.co/SxMPs3XQud — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 2, 2020

John Millman also joined the movement and said he would donate $100 per ace "over the Australian summer".

I’m not at your level boys but I want to get involved. $100 for an ace over the Australian summer. #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/eIwIH0xTXT — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Tennis Australia also announced that fundraisers would be held during tournaments including the Australian Open and the ATP Cup team event to help the victims of the bushfires.

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fund raising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks."

World number two Novak Djokovic, who is based in Brisbane with Serbia for the ATP Cup, visited a koala sanctuary and said it brought home to him the devastation wrought by the fires.

"It's very sad to know how many people & animals have lost their homes to the bushfires. My heart and support goes out to all those affected," he tweeted.

ATP Cup officials will also be relying on on-site medical experts to monitor air quality in Sydney, where cricket and golf events have been affected by haze from the fires in recent weeks.

(With inputs from AFP)

