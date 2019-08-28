Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt

Nicholas Kyrgios called ATP a corrupt organisation right after his 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-4 win over American Steve Johnson in the first round of US Open on Wednesday but has now come out and clarified his comment, saying he chose the wrong words.

Kyrgios, who is a polarising factor in tennis owing to his exceptional tennis skills but volatile behaviour, was issued a record $113,000 fine by the ATP for actions at the Cincinnati Masters. He smashed two racquets and used a profanity in describing an umpire as a "tool" after being assessed a time violation in a loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov. He also called the umpire "rubbish", "a disgrace" and "the worst ref in the game."

When asked in the press conference on Wednesday if the fines concerned him, he said, "Not at all. ATP is pretty corrupt anyway. I'm not frustrated at all."

In the first round of US Open, Kyrgios was at the best of his behaviour and produced some brilliant tennis to advance to the second round, in a quarter which has been left wide open by the loss of top seeds Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to put out a statement, where he sent he intended to say that ATP showed "double standards" and not that it was "corrupt".

"I would like to go on record to clarify my comment about ATP being corrupt, it was not the correct choice of words and my point and intention was to address what I see as double standards rather than corruption.

I want to clarify a couple of things.... pic.twitter.com/wRCWcj3tJc — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 28, 2019

"I know my behaviour at times has been controversial and that has landed me in trouble, which at times is granted and valid but my issue is around others whether gaining the same, less or more media attention doing the same or similar behaviour and not being sanctioned.

"That's my issue and continues to be. To be clear I know I'm not perfect and do not pretend to be and I acknowledge I've deserved fines and sanctioning at times but I expect consistency and fairness with this across the board, to date that's not happened

"I've had huge support from Chris Kermode and I've given it in return, so I want to clarify my comments but stand by my beliefs and sentiments around double standards," Kyrgios wrote.

Meanwhile, The ATP is considering whether to punish Kyrgios for a "major offense" over his comment on the tour. A tour spokesman issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Gayle Bradshaw, the ATP's executive vice president for rules and competition, would determine what to do about Kyrgios' comments.

The 2019 ATP Rule Book says a "major offense" may be punished by a fine of up to the amount of prize money won at a tournament and a suspension of up to a year.

Kyrgios, who won has won ATP titles earlier this year at Acapulco and Washington, will next face French wildcard Antoine Hoang.

