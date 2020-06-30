Nick Kyrgios, Boris Becker in Ugly Feud as German Calls Him 'Rat' for Zverev, Djokovic Comments

Two outspoken gents in the tennis fraternity, Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios have had a bitter feud on Twitter on Tuesday.

The six-time Grand Slam winner said that the Australian should not ‘rat out’ fellow players. This comes days after the Australian said that while most call him irresponsible, the Adria Tour and those involved ‘take the cake’.

The Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic, saw him and other players test positive for the novel coronavirus, leading to plenty of rage being directed at the World Number 1, who had not helped matters by being brazen about the timing of the tour.

Alexander Zverev, present at the tournament, tested negative but had promised that he would go into self-isolation for 14 days. Instead, Zverev was seen partying with friends at a crowded private club in Monte Carlo. Kyrgios tore apart Zverev and called him selfish in a video he posted on Twitter.

Becker tweeted: “Don’t like no #rats ! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us...”

Becker tagged Kyrgios in the post, leading the Aussie to reply: “For goodness sake Boris, I’m not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It’s a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I’ll call him out for it. Simple.”

The conversation continued in similar vein with neither Kyrgios nor Becker willing to back down from their points.

For goodness sake Boris, I’m not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It’s a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I’ll call him out for it. Simple. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I’m just looking out for people. WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought. 😂😂 can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Haha nah bro I’m good, don’t act like you’re my friend now because you got sat down. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Becker eventually shifted tracks in the conversation from blaming Kyrgios about his conduct to asking the Australian to prove his worth on the tennis court. However, Kyrgios turned the tables on the German and demanded an explanation from Djokovic.

Why are you now talking about tennis? It has nothing to do with tennis? How about the dude who you are defending mans up and gives us some sort of explanation? Not another average management apology. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020



