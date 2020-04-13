SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Nick Kyrgios Delivers on Food Pledge for People Going Hungry Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Nick Kyrgios (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nick Kyrgios (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nick Kyrgios delivered on his promise to deliver food to hungry during coronavirus lockdown with images of boxes of essential items appearing on social media.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Sydney: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has apparently followed through on a promise to help people going hungry in the coronavirus shutdown, with social media images showing boxes of essential items prepped for delivery.

The controversial Kyrgios, infamously outspoken and known for his fiery on-court antics, said on Monday he would personally drop food on doorsteps after COVID-19 restrictions closed down entire industries, forcing huge numbers of people out of work across Australia.

People queueing for welfare payments across the country have been likened to scenes from the Great Depression.

"Please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," Kyrgios, the world number 40, posted on Instagram Monday.

"Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.

"Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!" he said in a post that attracted almost 100,000 likes.

His mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, posted on Instagram over the weekend a photo of a table laden with food -- including bread, fruit and canned goods -- with the caption "dining room or food distribution centre".

Images of Canberra-based tennis star's Instagram stories shared on News Corp websites showed boxes of essentials captioned "deliveries in progress".

It comes just months after the 24-year-old led a bushfire relief campaign that raised millions of dollars.

Kyrgios gave AUD 200 (USD125) for every ace he hit across his home tennis summer, which ran until the end of the Australian Open.

Other players and Australian Open organisers jumped on board the fundraising drive, also contributing large sums to people affected by the deadly fires.

