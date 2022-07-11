Nick Kyrgios Feels at His Best Despite Wimbledon Heartbreak

Nick Kyrgios shrugged off his Wimbledon final defeat to Novak Djokovic on Sunday, claiming: “This is the best I’ve felt in two weeks.”

The Australian, playing in his first Slam final at the age of 27, had Djokovic rattled in the first set on a sun-kissed, sweltering Centre Court.

However, the Serb star hit back to claim a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win for a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam triumph.

“I feel like there’s so much weight on my shoulders all the time when I step out on the tennis court. Now it’s just released and I feel amazing,” said the maverick Australian.

“This is the best I’ve felt in the two weeks. I was obviously super excited to be here and I had some high hopes, but I’ve never felt good.

“I just felt so much pressure. There’s so much anxiety to do things or achieve things. So I feel unbelievable. Like I’m two beers deep.”

Kyrgios ranked 40, carved a sometimes thrilling, often controversial path to the final at the All England Club.

He was accused of spitting in the direction of fans, then described as having an “evil side” and being a “bully” by third-round rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But there was some impressive and inventive hitting, not least in the final, where he clattered 30 aces and 62 winners in total.

He also found time for an underarm serve and a couple of “tweeners”.

Despite the loss, Kyrgios insists he feels he “belongs” with players such as Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the sport’s undisputed superpowers.

<p>"You cannot prepare for a match against Nick Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios is a genius," said Ivanisevic.</p>