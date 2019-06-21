Nick Kyrgios Fined $17,500 for 'Rigging' Rant at Queen's Club
Nick Kyrgios had accused the line judge of 'rigging' his match at the Queen's Cub championship, for which he has been fined $17,500.
Nick Kyrgios accused the line judge of "rigging" (Photo Courtesy: Reuters)
London: Australia's Nick Kyrgios has been fined a total of $17,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct by the ATP after a series of outbursts at officials at the Queen's Club championships on Thursday.
The 23-year-old became embroiled in an expletive-laden rant at umpire Fergus Murphy in his first-round win against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, at one point accusing a line judge of "rigging" his match.
In his second round match later in the day against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, which he lost in three sets, Kyrgios was given another warning by umpire James Keothavong for smashing a ball out of the ground after a call went against him.
Kyrgios, who is never far from controversy wherever he plays, also rowed with fans and a courtside photographer and appeared to be going through the motions in the final games.
He was fine a total of $7,500 for his conduct in the first match and then another $10,000 for his behaviour in the second.
Afterwards Kyrgios described the performance of the match officials as "a joke" and "horrendous".
"I think it's ridiculous. Like, why not have another umpire ready to come in if that guy's have a terrible day?" Kyrgios said. "I don't understand. I have to pay the fines for it.
"The calls are horrendous, but I get fined and he gets nothing. It's like a black star.
"I don't know what happens. It's rubbish."
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Hits Theatres, Amitabh Bachchan Impresses in Gulabo Sitabo First Look
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s