Nick Kyrgios Handed 16-week Ban and Placed Under Six-month Probationary Period by ATP

Paris: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios received a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP on Thursday and was placed under a six-month probationary period for his recent on-court behaviour.

"The suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period" if Kyrgios complies with several conditions mandated by tour organisers during this time, the ATP said in a statement.

More details to follow...

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.