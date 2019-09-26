English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Kyrgios Handed 16-week Ban and Placed Under Six-month Probationary Period by ATP
Nick Kyrgios received a 16-week ban by ATP and will be allowed back on court after the end of a six-month probationary period.
Nick Kyrgios lost cool on court (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios received a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP on Thursday and was placed under a six-month probationary period for his recent on-court behaviour.
"The suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period" if Kyrgios complies with several conditions mandated by tour organisers during this time, the ATP said in a statement.
More details to follow...
