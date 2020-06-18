Nick Kyrgios Labels ATP Chief Andrea Gaudenzi 'Potato' in US Open Blast

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios branded ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi as a "potato" on Wednesday in his latest attack on the way tennis is being run during the coronavirus.

"Cheers mate, you've really looked after the players during this time. Seriously, how about you have a collaborative effort with us, potato," tweeted the world number 40.

Earlier Wednesday, the ATP announced their season, on ice since mid-March, would resume on August 14 in Washington.

"It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves," said Gaudenzi.

"I would like to recognise our tournaments' efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions."

Kyrgios has been an outspoken critic of the tennis season resuming in the United States, previously describing the decision as "selfish".

"People that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead 'Selfish' I'll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return," Kyrgios posted.