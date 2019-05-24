Take the pledge to vote

Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Roland Garros, Days After He Bashed the Tournament Online

Nick Kyrgios on Thursday pulled out of the French Open just days after he had said that he doesn't like clay and the French Open.

AFP

Updated:May 24, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Roland Garros, Days After He Bashed the Tournament Online
Nick Kyrgios had said Wimbledon is the best tournament in the world. (Getty Images)
Firebrand Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Roland Garros on Friday, just days after saying the French Open "sucks".

Organisers confirmed the Australian's withdrawal from the second Grand Slam tournament of the season and he will be replaced by a lucky loser from qualifying.

The 24-year-old was due to have faced Britain's Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Last week, Kyrgios was disqualified from the Italian Open in Rome and headed straight to London to practice with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

"I think this is the best tournament in the world, look at this perfect green surface," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him sitting on the grass courts.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on






"Get rid of the clay, man. Who likes the clay, it is so bad.

"The French Open s***s compared to this place. S***s. Absolute s***s."

Kyrgios also withdrew from the French Open last year and has never reached the second week in Paris.
