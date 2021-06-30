Nick Kyrgios Rants about Turf on Return in Suspended Wimbledon Epic against Ugo Humbert

The bad boy of tennis Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday returned to the court following a six-month sabbatical to set up an entertaining tie against talented young Frenchman Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon. The match between the duo was suspended on Tuesday around 11 pm (local time) at two set apiece due to the London curfew. Kyrgios and Humbert will resume the match on Wednesday. Kyrgios, a vocal advocate of tours not getting ahead due to the COVID-19 scare, is playing his first tournament outside Australia in the last 18 months.

Kyrgios had withdrawn from many ATP events last year, including US Open, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios marked his return to tennis post-COVID-19 with the Australian Open in February, where he was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in the third round.

However, on Tuesday, when Kyrgios returned on the court, he displayed a few signs of rust as he won the opening set 6-4 in sublime fashion. But, the Australian ace did not get his fairytale finish as he fell behind in the next two sets and that prompted him to moan about the apparent slower court speed.

Kyrgios even addressed the television viewers, saying that “Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here.”

“It should be fast. That’s grasscourt tennis,” Kyrgios was heard muttering under his breath during the match. The 26-year-old further went on to claim that the organizers have made the court slower and they should try watering it to make it grass-court again.

After his rant, Kyrgios astoundingly opened the fourth set. Kyrgios was also heard berating himself at the changeover and complaining about his French opponent “playing too big.” And it seems, the complaining worked as Kyrgios hammered three aces and went on to win the set 6-1.

However, Kyrgios’ momentum was halted after the match was suspended at 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 an hour before midnight. The duo was locked at 3-3 in the decider when the official called off the encounter and they will resume the match on Wednesday.

