Nick Kyrgios' Regal Tantrum at Wimbledon Presentation Ceremony

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios had a splendid run at the recently concluded All England Championships, making it to the final only to lose to seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios, the new-age tennis rebel, who makes headlines for more wrong reasons than right, has made it a habit to fly in the face of authority and even the Royal presence in the box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wasn’t enough to ensure the eccentric Australian to conform to the rules.

The prestigious Wimbledon has a strict all-white policy which the players have to adhere to at all times while playing and when on court surround.

Kyrgios, very well aware of the stipulations that apply to all contestants at the SW19, walked up to receive the losing finalist’s trophy from the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, donning a bright red cap.

This isn’t the first time the Australian has flaunted his lack of compliance with the regulations as he was sighted sporting a similar cap and matching red shoes after his fourth-round victory over American Brandon Nakashima.

When confronted by a reporter on this issue in the post-match press conference, Kyrgios, with all his charisma and confidence blurted out the phrase ‘I do what I want!’. A reply that is absolutely emblematic of the player and his unconventional attitude.

But, the 40th ranked player in the world doesn’t stop there. He cited the saying ‘all publicity is good publicity’ before concluding his answer to the reporter with a ‘Keep doing you then, champion.’ as he winked at the audience.

🗣 “Any publicity is good publicity, right?” Nick Kyrgios was not taking the bait when asked about his attire at #Wimbledon. 🎣❌#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/3YSeY0zIAr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2022

There is no doubt that the authorities are bound to slap a heavy fine for Kyrgios’ act of rebellion in presence of the Royal family, but that wouldn’t be the first time he has been punished with a penalty.

In fact, he has already been fined on three separate ocassions in this year’s edition of the Wimbledon alone. Once for spitting in the direction of an unruly fan, second for audible obscenity during his third round clash against Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsistsipas and another time for his act of disobdience after the game against Nakshima.

