Nick Kyrgios Reveals He Was Suffering from Alcoholism in Lowest Phase of His Life

Nick Kyrgios is on a dream run at this year’s Wimbledon. The mercurial player has played some of the best tennis of his life to reach the finals of the oldest Grand Slam tournament.

It hasn’t always been all hunky-dory for the big-serving Australian. Kyrgios’ career can be described as a roller coaster ride, to say the least.

Kyrgios himself discussed his chequered tennis career. According to a recent report by SPORTbible, he opened up about a dark time of his life during a recent podcast interview. The player revealed that he was suffering from alcoholism and drinking 20 to 30 drinks every night. “I was probably drinking 20 to 30 drinks every night, just in my room on my own,” Kyrgios was quoted as saying. He also shared that he had suicidal thoughts during the lowest phase of his life.

Kyrgios added, “Waking up playing you know Acapulco, probably one of the biggest tournaments you can play and I was literally in my room drinking and I’m about to play my first round and I’m just contemplating whether if I even wanted to live at that point. I was just standing on the balcony of my room and my trainer came in and he was just like, ‘look we got to go out there and play in 10 minutes.’”

Last week, the 27-year-old stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a dramatic third-round match at Wimbledon. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) in a match that had plenty of conflict and drama.

After playing a great match in a tournament, Kyrgios has often taken his foot off the gas in the next match. After his win over Tsitsipas, Kyrgios did not take anything for granted. He registered a gruelling 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 victory over Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round and progressed to the quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals, a disciplined Kyrgios defeated Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a titanic clash with Rafael Nadal. As luck would have it, Nadal pulled out of the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

Consequently, Kyrgios now has become a Grand Slam finalist. Even his most loyal fans never imagined that Kyrgios could make it to the finals of a Grand Slam. On Sunday, he will play the biggest match of his life when he takes on either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the finals of Wimbledon.

