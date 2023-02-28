CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Nick Kyrgios Withdraws from ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters

AFP

February 28, 2023

Los Angeles

Nick Kyrgios (Twitter)

Nick Kyrgios underwent knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus and has withdrawn from ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters after failing to recover in time

Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters after failing to recover in time from knee surgery, organisers said Monday.

The world number 19 has not appeared on the tour since playing in Tokyo last October following his run to the US Open quarter-finals the previous month.

The 27-year-old underwent knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Kygios’s manager Daniel Horsfall later described the surgery as a “great success" and indicated the temperamental star was targeting a return at Indian Wells.

Kyrgios reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last season, losing in three sets to Rafael Nadal.

US media reports added on Monday that Kyrgios had also withdrawn from the Miami Open, which follows immediately after Indian Wells.

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final last season, escaped a conviction earlier this month after admitting in a court in Canberra to assaulting his then-girlfriend Chiara Passari in early 2021.

first published:February 28, 2023, 08:07 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 08:07 IST
