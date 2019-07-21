Nicolas Jarry Wins 1st ATP Title in Bastad, Elena Rybakina Opens WTA Account in Bucharest Open

Chilean Nicolas Jarry collected his first ATP title when he beat Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the final of the clay court Swedish Open in Bastad on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Jarry landed 10 aces and converted both break points he created to beat the Argentine in 90 minutes.

The world number 64 improved on previous career-best runner-up finishes in Sao Paulo last year and Geneva in May, when he was beaten in the final by Alexander Zverev.

Elena Rybakina opened her WTA account on Sunday with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-0 victory over the unranked Romanian Patricia Tig in the Bucharest Open final.

In spite of her defeat it was a major triumph for 24-year-old Tig who was playing her first tournament since September 2017 following injury and then the birth of her daughter last November.

The Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina was ranked 106 in the world at the start of the tournament and the 20-year-old is projected to move into the top 85 on Monday.