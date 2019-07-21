Nicolas Jarry Wins 1st ATP Title in Bastad, Elena Rybakina Opens WTA Account in Bucharest Open
Nicolas Jarry defeated Juan Ignacio Londero to win the Swedish Open while Elena Rybakina beat Patricia Tig in the Bucharest Open final.
Nicholas Jarry (L) and Elena Rybakina both won their first ATP and WTA titles, respectively. (Photo Credit: @swedish_open/@BRDOpen)
Chilean Nicolas Jarry collected his first ATP title when he beat Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the final of the clay court Swedish Open in Bastad on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Jarry landed 10 aces and converted both break points he created to beat the Argentine in 90 minutes.
The world number 64 improved on previous career-best runner-up finishes in Sao Paulo last year and Geneva in May, when he was beaten in the final by Alexander Zverev.
Elena Rybakina opened her WTA account on Sunday with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-0 victory over the unranked Romanian Patricia Tig in the Bucharest Open final.
In spite of her defeat it was a major triumph for 24-year-old Tig who was playing her first tournament since September 2017 following injury and then the birth of her daughter last November.
The Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina was ranked 106 in the world at the start of the tournament and the 20-year-old is projected to move into the top 85 on Monday.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- Malaika Arora's Glamorous Pictures Get Witty Comment from Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
- Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Applaud Hima Das For Winning Five Gold Medals in a Month
- Carey Hopes Steve Waugh’s Presence Helps Transition to Red-ball Cricket
- ICC Have Run Out of Patience With Zimbabwe Cricket: Grant Flower