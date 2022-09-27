'Niemann Has Cheated More Than he Has Publicly Admitted': Magnus Carlsen Issues Explosive Statement

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has released an explosive statement on Hans Niemann and accused him of cheating more than the teenager publically admitted. Carlsen shocked the chess community after he claimed that the young American cheated during a contest at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis on September 4. Carlsen suffered a surprising defeat as his 53-game unbeaten run came to an end. Carlsen resigned after one move against Niemann as he also announced that he will not play chess with him in the future.

Carlsen, on Tuesday, defended his decision and admitted that his actions might have frustrated many in the chess community.

“I know that my actions have frustrated many in the chess community. I’m frustrated. I want to play chess. I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events,” Carlsen said in a statement on Twitter.

“I believe that Niemann has cheated more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted.”

"I believe that Niemann has cheated more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted."



Carlsen further explained that the Niemann’s over the board has been unusual and claimed that he felt the teenager wasn’t even concentrating on the game when the two faced each other.

“His over the board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do.”

“So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann,” Carlsen said.



Earlier, Niemann also released a statement to the allegations of cheating. He categorically rejected all such accusations and lashed out at his critics. “I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don’t care. Because I know I am clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care,” the American chess player was quoted as saying by SPORTBIBLE.

Though, Niemann did admit that he had cheated previously. Niemann revealed that at the age of 12 he did receive help from a friend during an online tournament. Later, at the age of 16, he was once again assisted by his friends during an unrated match.

