Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

22 Jun 2018 - 20:30 IST - Volgograd Arena
Group Stage - Group D
Nigeria
20
2 - 0full time
Iceland
00
Latest Update: Ahmed Musa's second half brace was enough for Nigeria to beat Iceland in their second group game. This result not only throws Argentina a lifeline, but also means Nigeria need a draw against Argentina to qualify for the Round of 16.
Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Iceland and Nigeria through our live blog.
Nigeria are going for it now in the second half. Onyinye Ndidi has a strike from far which forces Hannes Halldorsson into a save which he can only parry above the bar. The goal has given Nigeria the kick start they needed at this World Cup. It is also interesting that Iceland were caught off guard in a situation that generally is favourable for them as they use the long throw ins well to attack the oppositions. This time it back fired though.
Whilst everyone can see the Iceland players do their thing, here is another look at what their fans bring to the World Cup!
👏 🇮🇸 👏#ISL fans treated the world to the #VikingClap in their first #WorldCup game in Moscow 🙌— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2018
Who's looking forward to seeing it in Volgograd today? #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/YsGnrhuqNG
(Image: FIFA)
Preview:
Nigeria take on Iceland on Friday, seeking to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign but wary of the Nordic team's capacity to go toe to toe with their supposed superiors.
Coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles -- who brought the youngest squad to Russia, with an average age of around 25 years of age -- have now won just one of their past 13 games at World Cups. Nigeria reached the knockout phase at the 2014 World Cup, but slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad, courtesy of an Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal and a Luka Modric penalty. Their side, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, were almost unrecognisable from the team beaten by France in the last 16 four years ago. "Sometimes we were a little bit naive on set pieces but we will work on it," said Rohr. Iceland are buoyant after what their coach Heimir Hallgrimsson described as a "schoolbook example" of how to defend against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Messi complained that "Iceland didn't want to play" but the Nordic minnows, playing in their first-ever World Cup, were unimpressed by the criticism.
"Maybe he would have been happier if we had played attacking football and lost 5-0. People can have their opinion about it but we really don't care," said goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson. The Nigeria game in Volgograd will be "a bit more open," said the 34-year-old 'keeper, whose string of saves, most notably from a Messi penalty, kept the 2014 finalists at bay. "Nigeria will be difficult to beat. They are fast and more direct than Argentina. It will be a different game in many ways," he added. Rohr believes his team could still make it out of a highly competitive group. "We are only one point behind (Iceland) and all is in our hands, so let's be positive. Let them learn from this defeat (against Croatia) and try to do better," said the former Bordeaux coach.
-
