GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 22, 2018, 10:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

22 Jun 2018 - 20:30 IST - Volgograd Arena

Group Stage - Group D

NigeriaNigeria
20
2 - 0full time
IcelandIceland
00
Latest Update: Ahmed Musa's second half brace was enough for Nigeria to beat Iceland in their second group game. This result not only throws Argentina a lifeline, but also means Nigeria need a draw against Argentina to qualify for the Round of 16.

Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Iceland and Nigeria through our live blog.
Read More
Jun 22, 2018 10:25 pm (IST)

Full time: Nigeria - 2 Iceland - 0 

Jun 22, 2018 10:22 pm (IST)

Assuming this result stands, Nigeria will only need a draw in their final game against Argentina to qualify for the Round of 16. Given this performance, it can't be too difficult, especially keeping in mind Argentina's recent showing too. 

Jun 22, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

6 minutes time added on in the second half. Is it enough for Iceland or will Nigeria see it out easily? 

Jun 22, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)

Another chance for Iceland as Finnbogason has a shy at goal with his left foot from inside the box on the left hand side. The young Nigerian keeper Uzoho though gets down well to save. 

Jun 22, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

Iceland have 5 minutes on the clock to score two goals. But Nigeria's experienced heads will look to slow down the game and see out the match to register their first points at this World Cup. 

Jun 22, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

Chance Missed! The pressure gets to Gylfi Sigurdsson and he blazes the penalty over the bar and Nigeria can breathe easy! 

Jun 22, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)

Penalty to Iceland!! VAR has worked in favour of Iceland and they have a golden chance to get something from this game in the final 10 minutes. 

Jun 22, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

No Nigerian has scored a hat-trick at the World Cup, will Musa do that? He is been electrifying in the second half and the brilliant solo goal will surely spur him on now in the final minutes. 

Jun 22, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

GOAL: Ahmed Musa is running the show here as he doubles the lead for Nigeria. Sheer pace gets him away from the defenders after which he keeps calm and rounds the keeper and scores in an open net!

Jun 22, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

Crossbar!! Ahmed Musa with space and time, sets himself up nicely before taking a shot on goal! It comes of the cross bar fortunately for Iceland

Jun 22, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)

Close call! Iceland almost caught napping during the corner, but Balogun's header is over the cross bar and Iceland can rebuild and regroup. They have responded well but need to equalise. 

Jun 22, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)

20 minutes to go in the game, and Nigeria definitely looking the stronger outfit in the contest. Not only are they more energetic going forward, they seem more likely to get the next goal in the game. Nigeria also not shying away from shooting from distance. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)

Ahmed Musa's goal has certainly given the Nigerian team more confidence going forward as they look like scoring every time they go forward. They're speeding up their attacking efforts and certainly don't hesitate to look for the direct route on goal.

Jun 22, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

Iceland are throwing the kitchen sink in attack and this time it was Gilason with an effort on the Nigerian goal. Unfortunately it was off target. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

Victor Moses goes for a snap shot from outwide. The angle is narrow but he has the confidence clearly. Almost making Halldorsson scramble again. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

Almost 20 minutes into the second half, and time has flown by pretty fast as compared to the first half. There are about 25 minutes to go and Iceland's resolve will be tested here as they look to fight back. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

Iheanacho tries to get Musa in again inside the box with a delicate touch, but Bjarnsson is alert and picks up the pieces. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:49 pm (IST)

From being a game with no edge and a lack of proper goal scoring chances, this contest has suddenly heated up and there is more intent being shown by both sides. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

Sigurdsson's corner is swung in dangerously, but Nigeria manage to clear in time before one of the Iceland forwards get on the ball. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

Nigeria are going for it now in the second half. Onyinye Ndidi has a strike from far which forces Hannes Halldorsson into a save which he can only parry above the bar. The goal has given Nigeria the kick start they needed at this World Cup. It is also interesting that Iceland were caught off guard in a situation that generally is favourable for them as they use the long throw ins well to attack the oppositions. This time it back fired though. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)

Iceland responding well with some pressure of their own on the Nigerian defense. They are unable to work their way through the Nigerian defense yet but like in their last match they have to fight back once again. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

Stat Attack: Ahmed Musa grabs his third World Cup goal. He becomes the first man to score for the Super Eagles at two different World Cups.

Jun 22, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

GOAL: Ahmed Musa has hammered it in past Halldorsson after he takes the ball from Moses down well inside the box. Perfect counter-attack from Nigeria helps them into the lead.

Jun 22, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)
Whilst everyone can see the Iceland players do their thing, here is another look at what their fans bring to the World Cup!
Jun 22, 2018 9:34 pm (IST)

At this point, Argentina will be hoping Nigeria can beat Iceland as that would be the perfect result for them. Iceland meanwhile get the second half away. But it is Etebo who makes a strong through the centre and has a go at goal. It's a weak shot which Halldorsson collects comfortably. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:32 pm (IST)

The second half is coming your way soon. Iceland after all their chances in the first half, will look to make things count in the second 45 minutes. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Half time: Iceland 0-0 Nigeria

Jun 22, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Sigurdsson continues to run the show for the Icelanders. Another fantastic breakaway from Iceland has resulted in a corner for them. Bodvarsson with the header across goal but there was no one to meet the nod down. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)

Great delivery by Sigurdsson and Finnbogason who scored against Argentina almost put it in the back of the net. That would have been a great way to end the first half. 

Jun 22, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

There hasn't been much goalmouth action in the opening period. Both sides are trying hard to break the other down and get into the final third.

Load More
Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
(Image: FIFA)

Preview:

Nigeria take on Iceland on Friday, seeking to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign but wary of the Nordic team's capacity to go toe to toe with their supposed superiors.

Coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles -- who brought the youngest squad to Russia, with an average age of around 25 years of age -- have now won just one of their past 13 games at World Cups. Nigeria reached the knockout phase at the 2014 World Cup, but slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad, courtesy of an Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal and a Luka Modric penalty. Their side, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, were almost unrecognisable from the team beaten by France in the last 16 four years ago. "Sometimes we were a little bit naive on set pieces but we will work on it," said Rohr. Iceland are buoyant after what their coach Heimir Hallgrimsson described as a "schoolbook example" of how to defend against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Messi complained that "Iceland didn't want to play" but the Nordic minnows, playing in their first-ever World Cup, were unimpressed by the criticism.

"Maybe he would have been happier if we had played attacking football and lost 5-0. People can have their opinion about it but we really don't care," said goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson. The Nigeria game in Volgograd will be "a bit more open," said the 34-year-old 'keeper, whose string of saves, most notably from a Messi penalty, kept the 2014 finalists at bay. "Nigeria will be difficult to beat. They are fast and more direct than Argentina. It will be a different game in many ways," he added. Rohr believes his team could still make it out of a highly competitive group. "We are only one point behind (Iceland) and all is in our hands, so let's be positive. Let them learn from this defeat (against Croatia) and try to do better," said the former Bordeaux coach.
  • 21 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    310/8
    50.0 overs
    		 314/4
    44.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    SCO vs NED
    221/3
    20.0 overs
    		 106/9
    14.0 overs
    Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    NED vs SCO
    160/6
    20.0 overs
    		 161/3
    17.4 overs
    Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    481/6
    50.0 overs
    		 239/10
    37.0 overs
    England beat Australia by 242 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    SCO vs IRE
    185/4
    20.0 overs
    		 185/6
    20.0 overs
    Scotland tied with Ireland
    Full Scorecard