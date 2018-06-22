Nigeria vs Iceland, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland Enjoying the Better Chances Against Nigeria

Latest Update: At half time neither Iceland or Nigeria have managed to break the deadlock but the Icelanders have had the better chances, whereas Nigeria are dominating possession. The result in this match will go a long way in helping decide who makes it out of the group to the knockout stages. Argentina for one, will have their eyes on this game.
Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Iceland and Nigeria through our live blog.
Jun 22, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)
Half time: Iceland 0-0 Nigeria
Jun 22, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)
Sigurdsson continues to run the show for the Icelanders. Another fantastic breakaway from Iceland has resulted in a corner for them. Bodvarsson with the header across goal but there was no one to meet the nod down.
Jun 22, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)
Great delivery by Sigurdsson and Finnbogason who scored against Argentina almost put it in the back of the net. That would have been a great way to end the first half.
Jun 22, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)
There hasn't been much goalmouth action in the opening period. Both sides are trying hard to break the other down and get into the final third.
Jun 22, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
Quick feet from Gunnarsson inside the box, but no striker goes for the cut back and Nigeria escape a tricky situation in their penalty box.
Jun 22, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
40 minutes into the first half, and we are still waiting for a first shot on goal from Nigeria. Iceland meanwhile are not shying away and don't mind shooting from distance. They have had 4 attempts so far with two on target.
Jun 22, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)
Nigeria have a set piece in a dangerous position in attack on the right hand side. But the delivery is poor which gives the Iceland defenders a chance to regroup.
Jun 22, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)
Great ball in from the right hand side for Iceland, but a faint touch from the Nigerian centre back has taken it away from the two strikers who were coming in at the far post.
Jun 22, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
Even though they haven't had much of the ball so far in the game, Iceland have looked more penetrative when they have had the ball that Nigeria. Bjarnason tried his luck with an ambitious volley but that was well over the goal.
Jun 22, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)
Nigeria definitely seeing more of the ball in the first half hour of the game, but Iceland have had the better chances. Time and again it has been seen that possession isn't everything in the game.
Jun 22, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)
Ahmed Musa shows that he has some pace as he manages to keep the ball from his captain Mikel in play before he swings in a cross to Iheanacho. But the striker is well marked out by two defenders and can't get near the ball.
Jun 22, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)
Half of the first half is over between Nigeria and Iceland. There haven't been any goals yet but the Icelanders have had the better chances to break the deadlock and look more compact as a team as compared to Nigeria. The African side were at a loss of ideas in their game against Croatia also.
Jun 22, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)
Ahmed Musa looks for a shot but cannot get one past Iceland's brickwall defense which frustrated Argentina in their last match.
Jun 22, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)
Some continued possession for Nigeria inside the Iceland half. But they have not been able to make much of it. The Iceland defense is well drilled and will not mind the pressure coming towards them as they are good at soaking that up.
Jun 22, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)
Kenneth Omeruo heads the ball towards net for Nigeria's first shot of the game, but is no problem for Hannes Halldorsson.
Jun 22, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)
Iheanacho will be the target man for Nigeria as it can be seen in the early stages so far. Nigeria will need him to be at his best with hold up play as they look to get the others like Mikel, Moses, Musa and Etobo in to the move.
Jun 22, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)
The Iceland fans are making quite a noise as one would expect. The Icelanders will of course look to play more open football and not keep things as tight as they did against Argentina.
Jun 22, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)
Another chance to make the keeper work for Sigurdsson. He is teed up at the top of the penalty box where he is unmarked and tries to curl it in. But the young keeper is alert and quickly gets across to make the save. The first five minutes has seen Iceland look more enterprising in attack though one expects Nigeria to join the party soon. Traditionally Nigeria are always a second half side.
Jun 22, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
Musa and Victor Moses doing well to combine on the right wing to get past a couple of defenders. But the ball played into the forward men is not the greatest and Iceland clear and come away quickly.
Jun 22, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)
Early long throw in Gunnarsson for Iceland. The Nigerians though clear that throw but give away a foul just outside the box. Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton is standing over this set-piece. The free-kick is good but Uzoho in goal is upto it and Nigeria have a corner to deal with.
Jun 22, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
It is almost time for kick off in this crucial Group D fixture. Nigeria will get us underway. Iceland win today against Nigeria and it makes it extremely tough for Argentina to make it through to the next round. Iceland winning today will also mean they inch closer to the round of 16 and Nigeria will get eliminated.
Jun 22, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)
Nigeria and Iceland have faced off only once before this tournament in 1981. During the friendly, Iceland secured a 3-0 victory.
Hello and welcome to the second game of the evening between Nigeria and Iceland from Group D which has become extremely interesting after Argentina lost to Croatia last night. All the Argentina players will surely have their eyes on this game.
Preview:
Nigeria take on Iceland on Friday, seeking to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign but wary of the Nordic team's capacity to go toe to toe with their supposed superiors.
Coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles -- who brought the youngest squad to Russia, with an average age of around 25 years of age -- have now won just one of their past 13 games at World Cups. Nigeria reached the knockout phase at the 2014 World Cup, but slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad, courtesy of an Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal and a Luka Modric penalty. Their side, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, were almost unrecognisable from the team beaten by France in the last 16 four years ago. "Sometimes we were a little bit naive on set pieces but we will work on it," said Rohr. Iceland are buoyant after what their coach Heimir Hallgrimsson described as a "schoolbook example" of how to defend against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Messi complained that "Iceland didn't want to play" but the Nordic minnows, playing in their first-ever World Cup, were unimpressed by the criticism.
"Maybe he would have been happier if we had played attacking football and lost 5-0. People can have their opinion about it but we really don't care," said goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson. The Nigeria game in Volgograd will be "a bit more open," said the 34-year-old 'keeper, whose string of saves, most notably from a Messi penalty, kept the 2014 finalists at bay. "Nigeria will be difficult to beat. They are fast and more direct than Argentina. It will be a different game in many ways," he added. Rohr believes his team could still make it out of a highly competitive group. "We are only one point behind (Iceland) and all is in our hands, so let's be positive. Let them learn from this defeat (against Croatia) and try to do better," said the former Bordeaux coach.