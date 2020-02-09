Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Niket Dalal Becomes 1st Blind Athlete to Finish Ironman Triathlon 70.3

Niket Dalal completed the Ironman Triathlon 70.3 in just seven hours and 44 minutes.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 9, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
Niket Dalal Becomes 1st Blind Athlete to Finish Ironman Triathlon 70.3
Niket Dalal. (Photo Credit: @thefirstindia)

Niket Dalal became the first-ever blind athlete to finish an Ironman triathlon 70.3 in Dubai in February.

Niket, accompanied by with assistant Arham Shaikh completed the Ironman 70.3, which consists of a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bicycle ride and a 21.1 km run in just seven hours and 44 minutes and with 46 minutes to spare. Arham, on the other hand, is the youngest Indian to finish the 5000 km United States coast-to-coast cross-country race.

The champions athlete had lost his eye-sight nearly five years ago to glaucoma and is also a professional speech therapist. Niket has been a State-level swimmer, participating in and winning many sea swimming competitions.

"The first Indian achieved an Ironman finish in 2005. Till 2020, we had no disabled athlete to have completed the race. I believe if we have to work towards complete inclusivity, this huge gap of 15 years needs to be bridged and this is one of the major reasons why I did this," Niket said.

Niket took part in the Triathlon for Pune-based PowerPeaks Athlete Lab, which is founded by coach and pro-athlete Chaitanya Velhal.

"It took a lot of detailed training, endurance and fitness assessments and diet planning to bring Niket up to the training required. The first leg of the race required Niket and Arham to complete the entire swim course while being tethered together. Swimming together for 1.9 km in the open sea with hundreds of other athletes, while trying to keep to the course was extremely challenging," Velhal said.

"This was followed by a quick transition to the 90 km bike ride, where the riders faced heavy winds and dehydration but there were special aid stations set up. The most exhausting segment was the 21.1 km run. The temperatures were soaring and the landscape was difficult, but they conquered with strength and flair," he added.

"Both of us trained hard under Velhal for the last four months, continuously refining and improving upon our skill-set for the huge task facing us," Shaikh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


