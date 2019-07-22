Nikhat Zareen, Deepak Singh Win as 7 Indian Boxers Reach Quarter-finals of Thailand Open
Thailand Open: Apart from Deepak Singh and Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun, Ashish Kumar, Manju Rani, Brijesh Yadav and Bhagyabati Kachari made the quarter-finals.
Nikhat Zareen is a former junior world champion. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Asian Championships silver-medallist Deepak Singh (49kg) and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among seven Indian boxers to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Monday.
Joining Deepak and Strandja Cup gold medallist Nikhat were former India Open gold-medallist Manisha Moun (57kg), Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and India Open silver medallist Brijesh Yadav (81kg).
In women's 75kg, Bhagyabati Kachari has already reached the quarters after receiving a first-round bye in a field of 10 boxers.
Deepak hardly broke a sweat against Morrocan Said Mortaji and notched up a commanding 5-0 win to book his place in the quarters.
In 75kg, Ashish Kumar was made to work harder by local hope Aphisit Khankhokkruea as he was declared the winner by a split verdict of 4-1.
After winning her opening bout narrowly against Thailand's Panpatchara Somnuek, Manisha rebounded strongly to secure a unanimous 5-0 win over Sri Lanka's Sajeewani Srimali to advance to the last-eight.
Earlier, Nikhat was superb in her first bout against Australia's Tasmyn Benny whom she beat 5-0. Manju Rani was equally impressive and dominated Chantilath Daomayuly of Laos 5-0 while Brijesh Yadav sailed past Croatia's Matej Uremovic 5-0.
