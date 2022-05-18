Nikhat Zareen Enters World Boxing Championship Final After Win Over Brazil's Caroline De Almeida

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen entered the final of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship on Tuesday. Zareen, who participated in the 52kg category beat Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida in the semifinal 5-0 to secure a place in the summit clash in Istanbul, Turkey.

She will clash against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the final to clinch a gold medal at the Boxing Championship.

! ’s @nikhat_zareen becomes first boxer to cement her place in the of #IBAWWC2022 as she displayed her lethal form to eke out ’s Caroline in the semifinals! Go for the GOLD! #PunchMeinHaiDum #stanbulBoxing#boxing pic.twitter.com/PDrq9x9qbh — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 18, 2022



The 25-year-old, a former youth world champion, is enjoying a great year having clinched the gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

She has enjoyed dominant performances in the World Boxing Championship and will enter the summit clash with a lot of self-belief and confidence.

Six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won world title and now Hyderabad based Zareen has the opportunity to join the elite list.

India’s best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

However, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) settled for bronze medals.

While Manisha lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Irma Testa of Italy by 0-5 unanimous decision, Parveen went down by a 1-4 split verdict to European championship bronze medallist Amy Broadhurst. Zareen, who is a former junior world champion, stayed calm and completely dominated her rival for a 5-0 win by unanimous decision in the last-four bout of the 52kg competition.

