Nikki and Brie Bella Get Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame, Share Few Behind-the-scenes Moments Online

WWE’s famed twins – Nikki and Brie Bella are now officially amongHall of Famers. They were inducted into the coveted group on Tuesday, March 30at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Florida. While the official ceremony was taped due to the Covid-19 restrictions and won’t be streamed until April 6 on Peacock – NBCUniversal’s streaming service, the 37-year-olds documented their milestone moment on social media for their fans.

According to people.com report, the Total Bellasstars were dressed to the nines to receive their plaques and rings. Nikki looked gorgeous in a sparkling red Dolce and Gabbana strapless gown with Chanel earrings. On the other hand, Brie looked stunning in a long-sleeved red Oscar de la Renta dress with a puffy skirt. The duo shared footage from the ceremony that showed off their new HOF insignia.

Nikki celebrated the honour with an Instagram post. Her solo photo post’s caption read, “Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way #halloffame."

See it here:

Her twin sister Brie shared similar sentiments in her own Instagram Story posts. In one she wrote that she was feeling “speechless," “grateful" and was on “cloud nine."

“So overwhelmed with emotions,” she added as the two also shared a picture of her and her sister throwing up their hands as they flaunted their WWE rings.

After the ceremony, the Bella sisters kept the celebration going with a dinner at the famed Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida. They celebrated with champagne, wine and dessert with “congratulations" written on the plate in chocolate sauce.

“A Bern’s Steakhouse Celebration," Nikki captioned another celebratory post.

See it here:

The Bella Twins joined the WWE in 2007 and hung up their boots in 2019. Post their WWE stint they were main cast members on the first eight seasons of E!’s “Total Divas" reality TV show.