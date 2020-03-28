Nikki Bella Flaunts 21-week Baby Bump in Nude Selfie

Retired American professional wrestler Nikki Bellas who is pregnant with her first child shared a nude selfie showing her baby bump.

The photo, which was shared on the Instagram story, had text ‘twenty-one weeks tomorrow.’ In the picture, the American wrestler can be seen posing sideways in the mirror without any piece of clothing. From the looks of it, the photo was probably clicked in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Nikki and her twin Bella have taken their twinning to another level after the duo announced their pregnancy at the same time. If the grapevine is to believed, the sisters are due two weeks apart.

Nikki is expecting the baby with her fiance, who is also her former dancing with the stars partner while Berie is married to a fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Berie, who has been married to her husband since 2014, has a two-year-old daughter with him.

The twins constantly take to social media to share their pregnancy updates.

In an adorable photo shared in the past Brie’s daughter Birdie can be seen adorably checking on to her aunt’s and mother’s baby bump.

Recently, the twins joined Osmond and other hosts of The Talk as guest co-hosts. During the show, Nikki voiced her fear regarding the deadly pandemic coronavirus, “I know for Brie and I, we both [are] terrified. Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible”.