Nikki Bella Had No Feelings for Artem Chigvintsev While She Was Engaged to John Cena

American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella has claimed that she had no romantic feelings for dancer Artem Chigvintsev when they paired up for the popular dance reality show Dancing With the Stars. Now, the couple may have been engaged and parents to a three-month-old son, but in 2017, Nikki was completely faithful to her then-fiance John Cena, revealed Nikki in a recent episode of the podcast The Bellas.

The twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella had Lisa Vanderpump as their guest for the episode where they spoke about appearing on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. While Lisa was a contestant in the 16th season of the show with Gleb Savchenko, Nikki was featured in the 25th instalment.

When the conversation moved over to their dance partners, Lisa asked Nikki if she had developed feelings for Artem while performing on the show. Nikki answered, saying, "That's the crazy thing being with him [Artem] now, is there was none of those feelings at all (cis)." Lisa started laughing and said that it was hard to believe. She said, "You cannot tell me that when you were dancing with him!"

This got Nikki talking about the bond they developed during the course of the reality show. She said as she was an athlete, fully trusting and depending upon Artem on DWTS was "the first time [she] was ever vulnerable with a man". She further said how she was scared, nervous and out of her comfort zone while she had this new experience and this led to the formation of an emotional bond between the two.

The podcast also focused on the steamy choreographies and the close encounters one has to brave for the dance show. Nikki shared how it was "weird" to dance with another man at a time when she was engaged to John Cena for about six years.

After Nikki appeared on the show in 2017, she called off her engagement with the wrestling star in 2018. It was only after she was ready to date again that she reconnected with Artem and the pair fell in love.