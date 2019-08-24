Nikki Bella Reveals She Still Cries Over Split with WWE Superstar John Cena

It seems Nikki Bella is still mourning the end of her relationship with WWE superstar John Cena. According to a story published in People, Bella opened up about her public breakup with Cena on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast. Notably, she admitted that she is still in the process of healing nearly a year later from the much public breakup.

Answering a fan's question, she said, "As far as how you get over a breakup, you really have to do the work on yourself," adding, "You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better."

The 35-year-old wrestling superstar admitted that she still has days where she becomes emotional over the end of her 6-year relationship with Cena.

She went on to say, "You also have to let yourself cry. That's one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still, you guys, get days when I cry about my breakup," adding, "But we were together a long time, we had an amazing relationship and an amazing bond and a lot of love for each other."

She further elaborated, "But, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry because crying is healing," continuing, "And so, when those tears come, I don't try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate."

Notably, one-half of The Bella Twins with her twin sister Brie, Nikki is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion and holds the record for the longest reign with that title.

