Nikki Bella Reveals She Still Cries Over Split with WWE Superstar John Cena
Nikki Bella had a very bad public breakup with John Cena, after spending 6 years together.
Wrestler Nikki Bella and actor/wrestler John Cena attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)
It seems Nikki Bella is still mourning the end of her relationship with WWE superstar John Cena. According to a story published in People, Bella opened up about her public breakup with Cena on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast. Notably, she admitted that she is still in the process of healing nearly a year later from the much public breakup.
Answering a fan's question, she said, "As far as how you get over a breakup, you really have to do the work on yourself," adding, "You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better."
The 35-year-old wrestling superstar admitted that she still has days where she becomes emotional over the end of her 6-year relationship with Cena.
She went on to say, "You also have to let yourself cry. That's one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still, you guys, get days when I cry about my breakup," adding, "But we were together a long time, we had an amazing relationship and an amazing bond and a lot of love for each other."
She further elaborated, "But, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry because crying is healing," continuing, "And so, when those tears come, I don't try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate."
Notably, one-half of The Bella Twins with her twin sister Brie, Nikki is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion and holds the record for the longest reign with that title.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Trolled for Issuing Appeal in Support of Punjab Flood Victims Only
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce