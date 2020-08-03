Nikki Bella Welcomes First Child; Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Second Child

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on Friday, a baby boy. Sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child on Saturday, also a boy. The twin sisters shared their pregnancy announcements together in January.

Former WWE superstar Nikki took to Instagram to share the news writing," 7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

While Brie wrote, "It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Nikki and her twin Bella had taken their twinning to another level after the duo announced their pregnancy at the same time. If the grapevine was to believed, the sisters are due two weeks apart, but the boys were born just a day aprt.

Nikki's fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, is her former dancing with the stars partner while Brie is married to a fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan. Brie, who has been married to her husband since 2014, has a two-year-old daughter with him.The twins had constantly taken to social media to share their pregnancy updates.