Nirmala Sheoran Banned for 4 Years, Stripped of Asian Titles for Doping
Nirmala Sheoran has been banned for four years and stripped of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships for doping.
Nirmala Sheoran
Monaco: Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran Banned has been banned for four years for doping and stripped of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which manages track and field doping cases, says Nirmla tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018.
Nirmla, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, "accepted the charge, did not request a hearing and was ready to accept the consequences," the AIU says.
The Athletics Integrity Unit has banned Indian sprinter Sheoran Nirmla for four-years with effect from 29 June 2018, for the presence and use of a Prohibited Substance.
The athlete accepted the sanction.
Read the full decision here ⬇️https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4#AIUNews pic.twitter.com/Z9org5ltSS
— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) October 9, 2019
The 24-year-old Nirmla's ban was backdated to take effect on June 29, 2018. Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified.
Nirmla won gold medals in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India.
She ran in both events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was eliminated in the heats.
