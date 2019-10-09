Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Nirmala Sheoran Banned for 4 Years, Stripped of Asian Titles for Doping

Nirmala Sheoran has been banned for four years and stripped of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships for doping.

Associated Press

Updated:October 9, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nirmala Sheoran Banned for 4 Years, Stripped of Asian Titles for Doping
Nirmala Sheoran

Monaco: Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran Banned has been banned for four years for doping and stripped of two titles from the 2017 Asian Championships.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which manages track and field doping cases, says Nirmla tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018.

Nirmla, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, "accepted the charge, did not request a hearing and was ready to accept the consequences," the AIU says.

The 24-year-old Nirmla's ban was backdated to take effect on June 29, 2018. Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified.

Nirmla won gold medals in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay at the 2017 Asian Championships held in India.

She ran in both events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was eliminated in the heats.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram