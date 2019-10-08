Nita Ambani Addresses Sports Business Summit in London, Highlights Rise of Sports in India

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani on Tuesday said she aims to secure ‘Right to Sports’ as a fundamental right in India and make the country a global sports powerhouse.

Ambani, who has worked hard for the promotion of sports in India, was addressing the Sports Business Summit in London, which is part of Leaders’ Week London 2019 event.

Asserting that keeping children fit, health and happy is fundamental duty of every society, Ambani spoke about how sports can be a medium for change in a growing society and cited the example of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah to explain how it can benefit youngsters.

“I represent the dreams, hope, and aspirations of a billion Indians. India is the youngest country in the world -- a resurgent nation of 1.3 billion people of which 600 million are under 25,” Ambani, who is also the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, said.

In her address, titled ‘Inspiring a billion dreams: the India opportunity’, Ambani highlighted the rise of the IPL and Indian Super League (ISL), and Reliance Foundation’s ‘Education and Sports for All (ESA)’ and ‘Young Champs’ initiatives that are aimed at helping underprivileged children.

Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), spoke about women in sports. “I am a big believer of phenomenal power of women. I believe that women can excel not only in playing sport, but also in promoting sport. Today, women in India are breaking the glass ceiling in more and more areas of human endeavor. Indeed, women all over the world are doing so,” Ambani said.

Talking about ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ movements, she also lauded sporting and fitness initiatives launched by the Narendra Modi government.

She also highlighted India’s evolving sporting ecosystem and growth opportunities for international sports. Ambani also touched upon the growing television viewership in India across various sports and how the rise of sports had helped boost allied fields such as sports technology and sports medicine.

In what was the first set of National Basketball Association (NBA) matches in India, Indiana Pacers took on Sacramento Kings at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai on October 4 and 5. To mark the occasion, Ambani had presented the ceremonial "Match Ball" to NBA officials welcoming America's famous professional basketball league to India.

Ambani was elected to the IOC in 2016, becoming the first Indian woman member of the organisation.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.