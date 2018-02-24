English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nita Ambani Presents Alpine Skiing Awards at Winter Olympics
Switzerland won the first running of the Alpine Skiing Team Event at the Olympic Winter defeating Austria 3-1 at Jeongseon Alpine Centre.
Nita Ambani. (Image Credits: IMG)
New Delhi: Nita Ambani — member International Olympic Committee (IOC) — presented the medal award to Switzerland (winner) and Austria (runners-up) of the inaugural Alpine Skiing Team Event, at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Saturday.
Nita Ambani is India’s first woman IOC Member and she is also a member of two important global commissions of the IOC including the prestigious Olympic Channel.
The Swiss team of Denise Feierabend, Ramon Zenhaeusern, Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule defeated Germany in the quarter-finals and France in the semi-finals to match up against the Austrian squad of Katharina Liensberger, Michael Matt, Katharina Gallhuber and Marco Schwarz.
