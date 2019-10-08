Nita Ambani Shares How Her Journey With Mumbai Indians Changed Her Life and Perspective

Nita Ambani on Tuesday shared how her fruitous journey with sports began in 2009 with cricket and Mumbai Indians, and eventually extended to various other sports apart from cricket and culminating in an endeavour that envisions 'Education and Sports For All'.

"I was 44 when sport changed my life, my perspective and my world view. It all started with cricket and with Mumbai Indians in 2009," Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said at the Sports Business Summit in London on Monday, where she was referred to as the First Lady of Indian Sports.

Ambani shared her first interaction with the Mumbai Indians team and how she learnt about cricket from the legends of the game. She said she knew nothing about the game back then but yet wanted to be there with the team to motivate them.

"It was the second season of IPL - the Indian Premier League - and our team was at the bottom of the table. I had no knowledge of cricket but I flew to South Africa to motivate and be with the team when they were down and out. From those first meeting with the team, learning the nitty-gritties of cricket from the legends of the game to this day, 10 years later, when MI is the most valued team in India with four IPL title, my journey has been incredible," she said.

"Through this magical journey, I experienced for myself that cricket is truly a religion in India. While the British gave us cricket, I can say without any fear of being contradicted that the record for scoring the highest number of runs in Test cricket and in ODIs stands in the name of one Indian - Sachin Tendulkar. And I am proud to say that Sachin was the captain and has been the mentor of Mumbai Indians since inception," Ambani said.

She further shared her big learning from the experience of Mumbai Indians that "sport does not differentiate, it knows no race or religion. Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success."

A clip of Jasprit Bumrah's journey was played for the gathering after Ambani said she wanted to share the "transformational journey of a young boy, who was discovered by Mumbai Indians from a small town of India" and how, "today, (Jasprit) Bumrah is an inspiration to countless Indian boys."

Ambani went on to say that she wants to see children from the remotest of places come up and make it big. "In the last 10 years, Mumbai Indians has discovered several young talents like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya and so many more. I look forward to the day when every boy and girl from the remotest part of our country can dare to dream and make it big."

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.