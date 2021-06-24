Nita Ambani Wishes India's Tokyo-bound Athletes, Hopes to Develop 'Holistic' Sports Ecosystem

Director of Reliance Industries and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday wished India’s Olympic-bound athletes the best for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which starts in less than a month.

Addressing the the AGM Nita Ambani said, “I would like to wish all our athletes of Team India the very best for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games."

The Tokyo Olympics starts on July 23 and will run till August 8. The quadrennial games was postponed by a year due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, IOA president Narinder Batra said he the Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is expected to be around 190, including over 100 athletes. So far, 102 Indian athletes have confirmed their entry into the Olympics.

Nita Ambani, who became India’s first woman International Olympic Committee member is also a part of two important commissions of the global sports governing body, including the prestigious Olympic channel.

She also said that Reliance is continuing to focus on other sports such athletics, archery, basketball, badminton apart from cricket and football.

“We have reached out to over 21.5 million children through our grassroots initiatives in various sports all across India. We hope to develop a holistic ecosystem that identifies and trains our young champions of tomorrow," she added.

She also spoke about the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League, which was the first sporting event to be held entirely in India amid the pandemic. “Our football league ISL became the first, the longest, and the biggest sporting event to be held entirely in India with complete safety protocols, during the pandemic."

The entire season was played out behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa under the strictest bio-bubble safety protocols.

“It took more than 1600 people in 18 different bio-bubbles across 14 different locations in Goa, to pull off Season 7 of the Indian Super League very successfully," she added.

