Nita Ambani’s Leadership Symbolic of India’s Surge Towards Olympic Dream and Glory

I thank Mrs Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and also thank all my IOC Member colleagues for their support, I cannot wait to see you here in Mumbai next year. This is the start of a new era for India sport – an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India

IOA President Dr Narinder Batra, speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process that awarded India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023.

Mrs Nita Ambani’s role as an IOC member since 2016, as well as on a number of IOC Commissions, has enabled her to bring valuable international experience to India’s efforts to transform sports and engage with the Olympic Movement. This was integral to the success of India’s bid to bring the IOC Session 2023 to Mumbai. Mrs Ambani was the driving force behind the vision of the bid, which can be the start of a major shift in the Indian as well as global sporting landscape.

India Moves a Step Closer to Realising its Olympic Dream - Nita Ambani’s Drive to Transform Indian Sports

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India’s youthful population and the Olympic Movement. Mrs Ambani also reaffirmed her long-standing commitment towards enabling the country hosts the Youth Olympic Games and the Olympic Games in the future. “The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023,” said Mrs Ambani. “This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.”

Mrs Nita Ambani’s Drive to Transform Indian Sports and the Olympic Dream

“Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world,” she added. “We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!”

EXCLUSIVE | Mumbai 2023 IOC Session Can be the Spark That Flames the Olympics Dream in India

She has been vocal about her ambition to bring the Olympic Games to India in the future. At the 139th session to she highlighted sports is at the heart of India’s ambitious and futuristic vision and the country is ready to welcome the world of sports for more major events. An Indian delegation, comprising Mrs Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India, and including Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr Narinder Batra, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, and India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, presented a compelling case during the 139th IOC Session, held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing. The delegation spoke of the unique opportunity for the Olympic Movement to engage with India’s passionate sports fans.

India on the Verge of Creating Something Very Special with the Olympic Movement: Nita Ambani

“Nearly half of India’s population, over 600 million, are under 25 years of age,” she said, during her speech to IOC delegates. “This makes India one of the most crucial and exciting places to nurture and grow the Olympic Movement. Inspired by the Olympic Values Education Programme, it is our mission to identify potential talent and guide them to greatness in the world of sport. To coincide with the Olympic Session 2023, we propose to launch a series of elite sports development programmes for youth across deprived communities.”

Mrs Ambani is deeply committed to providing sporting opportunities for the next generation in India, to help create a healthier and happier society. Advancing youth sports has long been a key focus for her, and as the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she aims to revolutionize school and college sports in India and provide a platform for student-athletes to build a career in sports. Since its inception, Reliance Foundation’s sporting initiatives have reached 2.15 crore youngsters across the country.

Mumbai Officially Elected as 2023 IOC Session Host, Jio World Centre Named the Venue

“Most of our recent success at the Olympics have come from women and so in fact Mrs Ambani’s leadership is also very symbolic of this fact and the entire groundwork which has been put in through the reliance foundation also to put systems in place basically so that our Olympic glory and our Olympic story, let’s say is not just of one individual hardship and challenge. It should be something that is really representative of our country as a whole and our system. And that is what we should be really working towards So that the opportunities are really spread across genders, regions and various socio-economic strata,” Shiva Kesavan a six-time Olympian and also the first Indian representative to compete in luge at the Winter Olympic Games told CNN-News18.

Mrs Nita Ambani’s journey with the IOC

Her election as an IOC Member represents the organization’s endeavor to seek candidates from outside Olympic Movement stakeholder groups (e.g. International Federations and National Olympic Committees), in an attempt to usher in a fresh approach and new skills to the organization. She has been part various commissions, namely: the Olympic Channel (2017-present), Olympic Education (2017-present) and Culture and Olympic Heritage (2020-present). Shortly after she joined the IOC, the Pontifical Council for Culture, Vatican City, invited her to speak at the First Global Conference on Faith & Sport in October 2016. She spoke on the subject: “Inspiring a Nation: The Impact of Sport on Society and its Ability to Transcend Differences”.

She spoke about the importance of Sports and Education for All at the India Today Conclave in 2018. In 2019, she was invited to speak at the Sport Business Summit, London, organized by Leaders in Sport, where she was referred to as the “First Lady of Indian Sport”. She spoke about the massive business opportunities in the Indian sports sector, and invited sporting firms to invest in India.

The IOC Session, to be held in the summer of 2023, will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Situated in the heart of the city at Bandra Kurla Complex, the JWC is the largest convention centre in India and will start operations in early 2022.

