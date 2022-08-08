Nizamabad Boxers Shine at 2022 Commonwealth Games! Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold, Mohammad Hussamuddin Bags Bronze

Bringing a pride moment to Nizamabad in the Commonwealth Games-2022, world woman boxing champion Nikhat Zareen won gold in 50 kg category and another boxer from the same Nizamabad town Mohammed Hussamuddin won bronze on the same day. Their commitment, patience and aim at the goal made Nizamabad popular across India in one night.

Nikhat Zareen is the youngest among the three daughters of Jameel Ahmad in Vinayaknagar of Nizamabad. She born on June 14, 1990 and completed her schooling in Nirmal Hriday School and pursued her intermediate in Nizamabad. After completing her graduation at Hyderabad, she has been pursuing first-year MBA. She has been working as assistant manager in Bank of India of Masab Tank branch in Hyderabad.

She was attracted to boxing when she went for a walk with her father in Collector Ground in Nizamabad as an eighth-class student. She expressed her wish to learn boxing in front of her father after some boys have been learning boxing from the coach Shamshuddin in the ground. Being a sportsman himself, her father tried to convince her of the hardship of learning boxing. But Nikhat Zareen stuck to her decision to learn the sport. Her efforts yielded fruits and she joined the boxing coaching with boys. She faced so many injuries but her will to learn the sport was not defeated. In the meantime she defeated boys with her expertise in the sport that uplift her confidence level. With the winning of gold at Commonwealth Games-2022 Nikhat Zareen brought proud to her country as well as her native place Nizamabad.

The girl with many medals

Gold medal in Junior Women’s Boxing Championship at Turkey in 2011

Silver medal in Boxing Tournament at Serbia in 2012

Silver medal in Under-19 Boxing Championship at Bulgaria in 2013

Gold medal in Third National Cup Tournament at Serbia in 2014

Gold medal in Under-19 Boxing Tournament at Serbia in 2014

Gold medal and best boxer award in All India Inter University Championship at Punjab in 2015

Gold medal and best boxer award in Senior National Tournament at Srilanka in 2015

Gold medal in National level Senior Tournament at Assam in 2015

Bronze Medal in South Asian Federation Tournament at Assam in 2016

Reached Quarter Final at World Boxing Championship at Kazakhstan in 2016

Bronze Medal in National Level Senior Women’s Boxing Championship at Uttarakhand in 2016

Bronze Medal in Senior Women’s Boxing Championship at Haryana in 2018

Gold medal in International Boxing Tournament at Serbia in 2018

Silver medal in National level Boxing Tournament at Bellary of Karnataka in 2019

Gold medal in International Boxing Tournament at Bulgaria in 2019

Bronze Medal in Asian Boxing Championship at Bangkok in 2019

Bronze Medal in International Boxing Tournament at Guwahati in 2019

Silver medal in Open International Boxing Tournament at Thailand in 2019

Gold medal in International Boxing Championship at Italy in 2019

Bronze Medal in International Boxing Tournament at Tokyo in 2019

Bronze Medal in International Boxing Championship at Istanbul of Turkey in 2021

Gold medal and best boxer award in National level Boxing Tournament at Haryana in 2021

Gold medal at Women’s World Championship in Istanbul of Turkey in 2022

After winning the gold medal at the Women’s World Championship in Istanbul of Turkey in May, 2002, she immediately represented India in Boxing of 50 kg category in the Commonwealth Games-2022. She achieved the gold after tasted the success in four matches. Now Nikhat Zareen has been practicing the boxing by making the goal of winning gold at the upcoming Olympic games. Let us wish her to reach her goal and make her motherland India proud.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hussamuddin won bronze at the Commonwealth Games-2022. Incidentally, both Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Hussamuddin learn the basic of the boxing from coach Shamshuddin. Following the footsteps of his father and boxing coach Shamshuddin, Hussamuddin won medals in junior category at national level. He was selected to the Indian Army under sports quota in 2012. He won bronze at Sixth Military Sports Meet in 2015. He won bronze medal at an international tourney held at Spain in 2021. He also won six gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the senior boxing category. At present boxer from Nizamabad Mohammed Hussamuddin serving Indian Army in the capacity of Subedar.

