1-MIN READ

Nketiah's Late Goal Earns Arsenal 2-1 Win Over West Ham

West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette confront each other during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool)

West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette confront each other during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool)

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85thminute winner Saturday as Arsenal beat West Ham 21 for a second straight victory to open the Premier League.

LONDON: Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner Saturday as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 for a second straight victory to open the Premier League.

The England under-21 striker had only been on the field for eight minutes when he stretched to tap in a low cross from Dani Ceballos after Arsenal broke through the offside trap.

Alexandre Lacazettes 25th-minute opener for Arsenal, set up by a pinpoint cross from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was canceled out by a well-worked team goal finished off by Michail Antonio just before halftime at Emirates Stadium.

West Ham has lost both of its games so far, having been beaten 2-0 by Newcastle last weekend.

Arsenal opened with a 3-0 win at Fulham.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: September 20, 2020, 2:42 AM IST
