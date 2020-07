NMK vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Nanjing Monkey King vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Nanjing Monkey King will be facing Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 fixture scheduled for Friday, July 3. Nanjing Monkey King are at the 14 spot of the points table. They have managed to win 15 off 37 matches. The team lost their latest fixture against Golden Bulls by 97-114. The game was played on July 2.

Xinjiang Flying Tigers are placed at number 2 on the points table. The team have managed to win 27 matches till now. This also includes their latest win against Sharks. The final score of the match held on July 1 read 108-77.

The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League Nanjing Monkey Kings vs Xinjiang Flying fixture will take place in Taiwan at 5:05PM (IST)

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Nanjing Monkey King vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: J Young, L Zeng

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Nanjing Monkey King vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: Q Wenhan, K Makman

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Nanjing Monkey King vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: G Yifei, C Tang

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Nanjing Monkey King vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: R Jiang

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Nanjing Monkey King vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Centre: Z Qi

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Nanjing Monkey Kings possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: J Young, Q Wenhan, G Yifei, S Li, J Ha

CBA League NMK vs XFT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Nanjing Monkey Kings: Z Qi, R Jiang, C Tang, K Makan, L Zeng