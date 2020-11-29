News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

No. 1 South Carolina Stumbles, Rallies To Beat South Dakota

Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and topranked South Carolina pulled away from South Dakota for an 8171 win in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away from South Dakota for an 81-71 win in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Saturday.

Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and also had nine rebounds.

Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

South Carolina (2-0) trailed by five during the second quarter and the game was tied 37-37 at halftime before the Gamecocks pulled away. They outscored the Coyotes 31-11 in the third quarter, and Cookes basket with 19 seconds left gave the Gamecocks a 20-point lead entering the final frame.

They stretched the advantage to 21 in the fourth quarter before South Dakota cut it to seven with just under a minute to play.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolinas size eventually wore down the Coyotes. The Gamecocks outrebounded South Dakota 45-37 and had 15 offensive boards.

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays Gonzaga in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

South Dakota plays Gonzaga on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • First Published:
