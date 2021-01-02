No. 1 Stanford Routs No. 6 Arizona 81-54, Win Streak Hits 8

TUCSON, Ariz.: Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout Friday night.

The Cardinal (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) took care of No. 10 UCLA on Monday and kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in four days.

Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15-2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. The Cardinal kept up the pressure and finished with a 51-32 rebounding advantage to avenge a loss to the Wildcats a year ago.

Arizona (7-1, 5-1) pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by knocking off then-No. 4 Stanford at McKale Center last season, but had trouble at both ends of the floor in its first game against a No. 1 team since 2006.

The Wildcats had a long scoring drought in the first quarter to fall in a big early hole and shot 26% 6 for 25 from 3-point range to remain winless (0-5) all-time against top-ranked teams.

Sam Thomas led Arizona with 14 points and Aari McDonald added 12, but shot 3 of 18.

Stanford passed its first big test of the season on Monday, knocking off the Bruins 61-49.

The Cardinal’s next challenge came against an Arizona team with its highest ranking ever and off to its best conference start.

Stanford was up for this one, too.

The Cardinal made 7 of 12 shots in the first quarter and held Arizona without a field goal the final 5:55 to lead 20-13. Stanford kept pushing in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 44-20 by halftime.

The Wildcats shot 6 of 32 in the first half, missing 21 of their final 23 shots.

Arizona was more aggressive to start the third quarter and finally got some shots to fall, but only managed to cut Stanford’s lead to 20.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford looked every bit the No. 1 team in the country with a dominating performance.

Arizona has made huge strides in recent years, but was no match for the overpowering Cardinal.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays at Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona hosts California Sunday.

___

