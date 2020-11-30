News18 Logo

No. 10 Hoosiers Lose Starting QB With Season-ending Injury

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday.

The junior was injured during the third quarter of Saturdays victory over Maryland.

Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah, will replace Penix.

Its the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. His freshman season also ended with a torn ACL in the same knee and Allen confirmed this injury was to the same knee.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


