No. 14 BYU Rallies To Beat Houston 43-26;

HOUSTON: Zach Wilson threw four touchdowns and finished 25 of 35 for 400 yards as No. 14 BYU rallied for a 43-26 win over Houston on Friday night.

Dax Milne caught nine passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns to help BYU improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2008.

Down 12, Wilson found Milne for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds remaining in the third. Wilson gave BYU the lead back with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Masen Wake with 10:35 left to make it 29-26 following a 2-point conversion pass from Wilson to Tyler Allgeier.

Wilson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Milne with three minutes remaining before Allgeier iced it with a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left.

NO. 17 SMU 37, TULANE 34, OT

NEW ORLEANS: Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal to lift SMU past Tulane.

Crossley intercepted Tulane freshman Michael Pratts pass to put the Mustangs (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic) into position to win with the field goal.

The Green Wave (2-3, 0-3) rallied to force overtime on Merek Glovers 27-yard field goal with 1:30 left.

After Tulane took a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on Pratts 7-yard touchdown, the Mustangs pulled ahead 34-31 lead on Shane Buecheles 10-yard pass to Danny Gray.

Buechele completed 23 of 37 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game second nationally in passing yards.

Rashee Rice had seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Gray added five catches for 133 yards and a touchdown and had a 32-yard scoring run. Ulysses Bentley ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.