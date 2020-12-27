No. 16 La.--Lafayette Wins First Responder Bowl

DALLAS: Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday at SMUs Ford Stadium.

The Ragin Cajuns (10-1) drove 72 yards in 12 plays for the winning score after UTSA (7-5) overcame a 24-7 second-half deficit to tie it.

UTSA associate head coach/offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. directed the Roadrunners after first-year coach Jeff Traylor twice tested positive for COVID-19 this week and didnt accompany the team.

Levi Lewis had first-half touchdown passes of 15 and 10 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette. Elijah Mitchell added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kenneth Almendares kicked a 31-yard field goal, The Ragin Cajuns won their seventh straight game following a loss to Coastal Carolina in mid-October.

Frank Harris had touchdown passes of 29 yards and 10 yards and an 11-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners. Hunter Duplessis kicked a 20-yard field goal that tied with 13:32 left.

LENDINGTREE BOWL

GEORGIA STATE 39, WEST KENTUCKY 21

MOBILE, Ala.: Redshirt freshman Cornelius Quad Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State past Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl.

The Panthers (6-4) scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Browns touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers.

Brown completed 15 of 29 passes with an interception and ran for 40 yards on 10 attempts. Destin Coates ran for 117 yards and a touchdown, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State.

Western Kentucky finished 5-7.