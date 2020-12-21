No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette Gets UTSA In First Responder Bowl

UTSA (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) vs. No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt, No. 19 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

LOCATION: Dallas

TOP PLAYERS

USTA: RB Sincere McCormick, 226 carries for 1,345 yards and 11 TDs

Louisiana-Lafayette: QB Levi Lewis, 165 of 275 for 2,128 yards passing with 17 TDs and 7 INTs. Also has 5 TD runs.

NOTABLE

UTSA: The Roadrunners initially were heading to the Frisco Bowl, but that games cancellation caused them to seek a new postseason game to play. UTSA opened the season with three straight victories, then lost four of their next five before closing with three straight wins. A bowl victory would give UTSA eight wins to match the programs single-season record set by the 2012 team that finished 8-4.

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin Cajuns were declared Sun Belt co-champions along with No. 9 Coastal Carolina (No. 12 CFP) after their Sun Belt championship game matchup was canceled. Louisiana-Lafayette has won six straight since falling 30-27 to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 14. The Ragin Cajuns opened the season with a 31-14 victory over No. 12 Iowa State (No. 10 CFP), which is headed to the Fiesta Bowl.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these teams.

BOWL HISTORY

UTSA: Second overall bowl appearance. The Roadrunners lost 23-20 to New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17, 2016.

Louisiana-Lafayette: Ninth overall bowl appearance. The Ragin Cajuns won 27-20 over Miami (Ohio) in the Lending Tree Bowl last season to improve their bowl record to 6-2.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25