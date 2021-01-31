No. 18 Gonzaga Win 14th Straight, Beating Saint Mary’s 79-52

MORAGA, Calif.: Jill Townsend scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Jenn Wirth had 14 points and 14 rebounds and No. 18 Gonzaga won its 14th straight game, rolling over Saint Marys 79-52 on Saturday.

Cierra Walker added 11 points for the Bulldogs (15-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) and Kayleigh Truong had a career-high nine assists.

Madeline Hollard led the Gaels (5-12, 3-8) with 15 points.

Gonzaga beat Saint Marys 69-36 in Spokane on Jan. 2.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 79, TCU 70

FORT WORTH, Texas: Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and West Virginia beat TCU for its eighth straight victory.

Gondrezick was 9-of-17 shooting, made all 10 of her free throws, and had a career-tying nine assists. Esmery Martinez added a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Mountaineers (13-2, 7-2 Big 12).

Lauren Heard scored a career-high 34 points for the Horned Frogs (7-8, 2-8).