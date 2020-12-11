News18 Logo

No. 20 Syracuse Women Beat Miami 69-58 In ACC Opener
1-MIN READ

No. 20 Syracuse Women Beat Miami 69-58 In ACC Opener

Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami 6958 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.

CORAL GABLES, Fla.: Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami 69-58 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.

Syracuse (4-0) won at Watsco Center for the first time since Feb. 1, 2016.

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 freshman center from Montes Claros, Brazil, scored 12 points in the first half and finished 5 of 9 from the field. Mangakahia scored all 14 points in the second half and had a game-high seven assists.

Digna Strautmane, a senior forward who played all 31 games last season, added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Orange.

Destiny Harden scored 11 points to lead Miami (3-1). Kelsey Marshall was just 2 of 11 from long range to finish with six points. She had 74 3-pointers last season, fifth best in the program.

Strautmane made a 3-pointer as part of a 16-4 run, giving the Orange a 33-21 lead in the first half. Mangakahia opened the second half with a basket and Syracuse led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  First Published:
