No. 21 Missouri St Women Score Opening 24 Points, Win 100-38

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.: Sydney Wilson scored a career-high 21 points and No. 21 Missouri State beat Lincoln (Mo.) 100-38 on Monday night in the Lady Bears’ home opener.

Missouri State scored the opening 24 points of the game with scoring from eight different players. Ashtin Ingram stopped the run at the 5:12 mark of the first quarter with a 3-pointer.

Wilson scored 16 points in the first half and Lincoln totaled 12. Missouri State’s defense set JQH Arena records for fewest points allowed in a half and lowest field-goal percentage (9.6%).

Abigayle Jackson and Sydney Manning each added 12 points for Missouri State (3-1), which entered the season ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2000.

MSU returned four starters and 10 players, with 75% of scoring, 87% of rebounds and 89% of assists, from a team that set a school record for regular-season victories (26) last season. The Lady Bears also went 15-0 at home last season one of 10 Division I teams to do so.

Joseline Ramos scored nine points for Lincoln, which counted it as an exhibition. The Blue Tigers were picked to finish 14th in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association this season.

