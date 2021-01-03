No. 21 Oregon Downs Stanford 73-56 For 8th Straight Win

EUGENE, Ore.: Chris Duarte scored 23 points and No. 21 Oregon defeated Stanford 73-56 on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, and LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Williams scored 12 for the Ducks (8-1, 3-0 Pac-12).

Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones had 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinal (5-3, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Stanford took a 46-45 lead on a basket by Wills with 9:45 to play before Omoruyi and Aaron Estrada hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Ducks.

Amauri Hardy added a 3 for Oregon, and Omoruyi made one of his own to put the Ducks ahead 57-51 with 6:21 left. Duarte later scored five straight points to put Oregon up 62-53 with 4:26 to go.

Oregons 28 straight home wins are the second-most in school history and tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA. Ducks coach Dana Altman earned his 677th win to tie former Stanford and California coach Mike Montgomery for 23rd in Division I history.

Oregon was without freshman point guard Jalen Terry for the second consecutive game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Stanford senior guard Daejon Davis, who averages 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, missed his second straight due to a leg injury.

Stanford jumped out to an 11-3 lead before Oregon followed with nine points in a row to move into the lead.

Estrada put the Ducks ahead 16-15 before Stanford followed with a 10-2 run culminated by a 3-pointer from Jones to take a 25-18 lead. Oregon closed to 32-30 at halftime following a 3-pointer by Williams.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal have had six games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 and had to relocate to Santa Cruz due to restrictions in Santa Clara County. After Thursdays game at Oregon State was postponed, it was rescheduled for Monday.

Oregon: The Ducks have won eight straight games despite battling injuries that left them with a seven-man rotation against the Cardinal.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal visit Oregon State at noon on Monday.

Oregon: The Ducks visit Colorado on Thursday.

___

