No. 22 Northwestern Women Top No. 11 Buckeyes Behind Burton

EVANSTON, Ill.: Veronica Burton scored 20 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and she was an assist short of a triple-double to lead No. 22 Northwestern to a 69-57 win over No. 11 Ohio State on Monday.

Burton also had three steals to move into second on the Northwestern career list with 237. She got her ninth assist with 3:18 remaining, aiming for the third triple-double in school history and the first in 10 seasons, but Northwestern only had one basket in the final three minutes with 7-of-8 shooting at the line.

Lindsey Pulliam also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3 Big Ten Conference), who got their first win over a ranked team this season. Jordan Hamilton added 13 points.

Dorka Juhasz scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-2, 6-2), who had won three straight, all over ranked teams. Aaliyah Patty added 10 before fouling out.

It was an offensive struggle for the Buckeyes, who shot just 28.6% (18 for 63) and were held to their second-lowest point total of the season, 27 below their season average. They actually shot better from 3-point range, making 5 of 17 (29.4%).

Northwestern shot 42.4% despite going 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Ohio State, which trailed by 17 in the second quarter, was down 32-25 at the half and got within two points twice in the third quarter. The Buckeyes scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to get within 51-50 but they were just 2 of 14 from the field with four turnovers in the final 10 minutes.

Northwestern is at Michigan State on Sunday. The Buckeyes, who beat current No. 13 Michigan, No. 10 Maryland and No. 17Indiana since their only other loss, go home to face Iowa on Thursday.

