No. 23 South Dakota State Women Win 11th Straight

BROOKINGS, S.D.: Myah Selland had 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Tylee Irwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat South Dakota 64-45 on Friday night for its 11th straight victory.

South Dakota State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Last season, the Coyotes swept the regular-season series and claimed the Summit League tournament crown marking the first time one of the teams had done so since 2013.

Sydney Stapleton scored 11 points for South Dakota State (14-2, 7-0 Summit League).

The Jackrabbits held the Coyotes to 27.3% shooting in the first half to help build a 33-24 lead. Stapleton scored all of her points in the first half, making three straight 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits outscored the Coyotes 21-9 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 21 points.

Liv Korngable scored 16 points and Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and 15 rebounds for South Dakota (10-4, 6-1).

The in-state rivals will face each other on back-to-back nights for the first time in the history of the series on Saturday.

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25