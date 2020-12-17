No. 23 South Florida Women Beat Memphis 65-58 In AAC Opener

News18 Logo

Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and No. 23 South Florida beat Memphis 6558 on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.: Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and No. 23 South Florida beat Memphis 65-58 on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Bulls outscored Memphis 15-6 in the second quarter with eight points from Pinzan for a 31-26 lead, and USF started the third on an 8-0 run with six points from Tsineke for a 13-point advantage.

Memphis cut it to 61-58 on an Aerial Wilson layup with 58 seconds left, but Pinzan sealed it at the line.

Sydni Harvey scored 12 points and Bethy Mununga grabbed 10 rebounds for South Florida (4-1), which also has a win over then-No. 6 Mississippi State this season. It was Mununga’s 22nd double-figure rebounding game of her career.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, averaging 16 points and 13.3 rebounds, led Memphis (2-3) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Alana Davis added 14 points.

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


