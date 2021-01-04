No. 6 Arizona Routs Cal 69-33 After Loss To No. 1 Stanford

TUCSON, Ariz.: Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and No. 6 Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 69-33 rout over winless California on Sunday.

The Wildcats (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) were frustrated after being run out of the McKale Center in a 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford on Friday.

They took it out on the Bears.

Arizona led by 17 after one quarter, 29 at halftime and shot 51% overall. The Wildcats had a 50-22 advantage in the paint, 27-7 on the break and scored 26 points off Cal’s 31 turnovers.

McDonald also had six steals.

Cal (0-9, 0-6) shot 33%, went 1 for 6 from 3 and didn’t hit double figure scoring until the 1:56 mark of the second quarter. Dalayah Daniels led the Bears with 12 points.

A year ago, Arizona picked up one of the biggest wins in school history by beating No. 4 Stanford in overtime. The Wildcats followed up with a dud against Cal two days later, losing 55-54 on a late putback.

Arizona again faced the Bears two days after playing Stanford, though this time after a difficult loss.

The Wildcats vowed not to have another letdown against the winless Bears and steamrolled them from the start with aggressive defense and a flurry of transition baskets.

Arizona opened the game on a 19-2 run and forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter to lead 21-4. The Wildcats scored 12 points off the turnovers and held Cal to 2-of-7 shooting.

Arizona led 39-10 at halftime, making 16 of 26 shots. The Wildcats scored 22 points off Cal’s 21 first-half turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Cal was looking for its first win against a determined, top-10 team. It did not turn out well.

Arizona made sure there would be no repeat of last year’s loss with a dominating performance.

UP NEXT

Cal hosts Oregon State on Friday.

Arizona plays at Washington Friday.

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25