No. 6 UCLA Women Hand No. 5 Stanford Second Straight Loss

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.: Charisma Osborne had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals and No. 6 UCLA handed No. 5 Stanford its second straight loss, 70-66 on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), Natalie Chou had 12, and Emily Bessoir 11.

Stanford (11-2, 8-2), then ranked No. 1, lost 77-72 in overtime at Colorado on Sunday.

Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and five assists. Francesca Belibi had 14 points, Haley Jones added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lexie Hull had 11 points and six rebounds.

UCLA blew an 11-point lead in the second half, with Stanford rallying to tie at 66 with 1:47 remaining. Osborne hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to put the Bruins back in front for good.

The Cardinal had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but Belibi committed the teams 14th turnover with 13 seconds left and UCLA put the game away at the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins won their fourth straight game and improved to 3-2 against ranked opponents. … UCLA dominated the boards, outrebounding Stanford 44-31, including a 21-7 advantage on the offensive glass, translating to an 18-6 edge in second-chance points.

Stanford: The Cardinal lost consecutive games for just the fourth time since 2010. They fell to 3-1 against ranked opponents for the season. Despite the loss, Stanford has still held every opponent to under 78 points and 41.5% from the field. … The Cardinal leads the series against UCLA 64-27.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Arizona State next Friday. The Bruins were scheduled to play at Cal on Sunday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the Cal program.

Stanford: Hosts Southern California on Sunday in Santa Cruz.

