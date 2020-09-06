No Cristiano Ronaldo, No Problem: Portugal Thrash Croatia in UEFA Nations League

Portugal were not at all bothered with Cristiano Ronaldo's missing from the line-up as they crushed 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia 4-1 on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League match. In another match, Belgium eased to a 2-0 win over Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo was missing with an infected toe -- caused by a bee sting according to Italian media -- but Portugal were still too good for a disappointing Croatia.

Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, with his first international goal, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva were all on target for Portugal, who also hit the woodwork three times.

Croatia were without Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, who boast a total of 233 caps between them and they paid the price for it. Croatia lost their creative vehicle in the two and were unable to challenge the Portuguese.

Bruno Petkovic grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Belgium defeated Denmark 2-0 in Copenhagen, handing the Danes a first home loss in four years and an opening defeat for new coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Belgium, without the retired Vincent Kompany and Kevin de Bruyne who was attending the birth of his third child, were in front after just nine minutes.

Lyon defender Jason Denayer tucked away his first international goal from Dries Mertens' free-kick.

Mertens added the second in the 77th minute when the Napoli striker pounced on a loose ball after Kasper Schmeichel had blocked a Youri Tielmans effort with his legs.

